Sarbananda Sonowal Felicitates Promising Athletes in Dibrugarh, Extends Sports Support

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a significant boost to sports development in Assam, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday felicitated two of the state’s emerging sporting talents at a special ceremony organised by the Dibrugarh District Sports Association (DDSA) at the Auniati Satra Auditorium in Dibrugarh.

The programme honoured international badminton player Isharani Barua and promising archer Hiramani Haluwa for their achievements and potential on the national and international stage.

As part of the initiative, the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority, under the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, extended financial and infrastructural support to both athletes. Isharani Barua was presented with a cheque of Rs 13 lakh to support her continued training and international exposure programmes, while Hiramani Haluwa received a state-of-the-art international-standard bow to enhance her preparation for future competitions.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said that both athletes have brought pride not only to Assam but also to the nation through their dedication and performances.

During the event, the DDSA also conferred life membership on three distinguished former international athletes in recognition of their outstanding contributions to sports. Those honoured included former international footballer Swadhin Dekaraja, former international athlete Nibedita Gogoi, and former international badminton player Krishna Dekaraja Chhetri.

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