SASSAM backs protest seeking restoration of Old Pension Scheme in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asom Sanmilita Sikshak Manch (SASSAM), an umbrella body of 12 teachers’ organizations in the state, has extended its support to the protest called by the All Assam Government NPS Employees Association on March 12. The employee bodies called the protest demanding the restoration of the OPS (Old Pension Scheme).

In a statement issued to the media, SASSAM president Ranjit Barthakur said, “The All Assam Government NPS Employees’ Association has been agitating for a long time for the restoration of the old pension system. However, the government stopped short of taking any steps for the restoration of the OPS, and that prompted the employees to take to the streets. Observing the plight of the retired employees under the NPS, we made repeated requests to the government for the restoration of the OPS, but to no avail. Employees are the backbone of a government. The government should create an atmosphere in offices that will make the employees work freely.”

