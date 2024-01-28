Save Bharalu Abhiyan celebrates 75th Republic Day with cleanliness drive in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Save Bharalu (Bharalu Bacahao) Abhiyan, a citizens’ body formed in 2021 with the sole motto of reviving the dying Bharalu river, celebrated the 75th Republic Day with the residents of Ambikagiri Nagar and members of the Arohan Mahila Samity in a unique way by implementing their cleanliness drive called “Jabor Butoluaahak’’.

After attending a flag hoisting ceremony at their individual localities, members of the Save Bharalu Abhiyan, Arohan Mahila Samity, and Ambikagiri Nagar Unnayan Samity gathered at the Amibakgiri Nagar Chariali at 8.30 a.m. when Save Bharalu executive member Akhil Chandra Goswami introduced Dr. Rabin Mazumder, president of Sava Bharalu Abhiyan. He was felicitated by members of the Arohan Mahila Samity, along with general secretary Satya Ranjan Baruah. Dr. Mazuumder thanked the members of Arohan Mahila Samity and the people of Ambika Nagar for their decision to choose Republic Day for such a good initiative to clean their surroundings, making them free of garbage, which in fact is the main factor in killing the ever-flowing natural stream Bharalu, once rich with flora and fauna. The stream has now turned into a filthy garbage-filled ‘nulluh’ due to rampant garbage dumping. He further informed the gathering as to how, in 2021, this citizens’ body was formed with members from various fields and held various awareness programmes to sensitise people regarding the dying state of the Bharalu and the urgent need to revive it for the restoration of a deteriorating ecosystem and for mitigating public health threats. Then Apurba Deka, president of Ambikagiri Nagar Unnayan Samity, thanked Save Bharalu Abhiyan for taking up such a difficult mission to revive a dying river and for joining residents of Ambikagiri Nagar in their cleanliness drive. He also assured them that they would always be with Save Bharalu in their mission to revive the Bharalu River.

The members then took the brooms and cleaned the entire Agoli path from the Chariali. The employees, including high officials and staff, lent their helping hands in the drive and lauded the initiative of all the organisations, a press release said.