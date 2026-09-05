Guwahati: Census Teams Tackle Hilly Terrain to Reach Every Household

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A field visit was carried out in the hilly regions under Charge 3 of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) as part of ongoing Census operations in Assam. The visit included Biswajit Pegu, IAS, Director of Census Operations, Assam, who reviewed the progress of on-ground census activities. Officials evaluated the challenges faced by enumerators working in the hilly and hard-to-reach areas and assessed strategies to ensure the smooth, effective execution of census tasks in these locations. This field-level assessment aimed to address operational difficulties and support the timely completion of census activities in challenging terrain.

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