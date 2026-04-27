Say no to open urination and defecation: Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC)

GUWAHATI: Raising serious concerns over public hygiene and civic discipline, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has called on residents to refrain from public urination and open defecation, stressing that such practices are not only unhygienic but also undermine the dignity of shared urban spaces.

Despite ongoing efforts to improve sanitation infrastructure across the city, people continue to urinate in public places in several localities, leaving streets foul-smelling and increasing the risk of disease transmission.

A senior official of the GMC stated that streets are meant for movement, connection, and everyday life—not for neglecting basic civic responsibility. “Public urination and open defecation create not just unpleasant surroundings, but also serious public health hazards. It reflects poorly on our collective responsibility as citizens,” the official said.

The civic body reiterated that it has installed adequate public sanitation facilities at multiple locations across the city, and encouraged citizens to use these amenities. The official further added that maintaining cleanliness is a shared duty, and that individual behaviour plays a crucial role in achieving a healthier urban environment.

The GMC also warned that it may take strict action against violators under existing municipal regulations if the issue persists.

Appealing for public cooperation, GMC emphasized that small responsible actions—such as using proper sanitation facilities—can collectively make a significant difference in ensuring a cleaner, safer, and more respectful Guwahati for all.

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