SBI and IIT G honour winners of PSB Hackathon ‘FINNOVATION 2025’

Guwahati: State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest bank, in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G), successfully concluded the PSB Hackathon Series 2025 - FINNOVATION. The series was organized under the aegis of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) in coordination with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), aims to encourage innovation and driving scalable solutions in fintech and cybersecurity. Winners were felicitated by M. Nagaraju, Secretary, DFS, in the presence of Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Chairman, SBI; Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati; Vinay M Tonse, MD, SBI; and Atul Kumar Goyal, CEO, IBA, along with other distinguished guests, said a press release.

