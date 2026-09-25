SBI Banking & Economics Conclave held in Mumbai

GUWAHATI: Assam is expanding beyond its traditional economic strengths of tea, petroleum and agriculture and building new growth ecosystems across semiconductors, electronics, food processing, tourism, logistics, renewable energy, healthcare, aerospace and defence, Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said while addressing the 13th SBI Banking & Economics Conclave in Mumbai.

Baruah said the State's approach, under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, was focused on strengthening infrastructure and human capital, undertaking business-friendly reforms, introducing sector-specific policies and improving single-window mechanisms to facilitate investment.

Highlighting the emerging industrial ecosystem, the Minister cited the approximately Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor facility in Morigaon. He said the impact of the facility would extend beyond the anchor investment to component suppliers, precision engineering, logistics, testing, specialised maintenance and MSMEs, thereby creating a wider ecosystem of employment and enterprise, a press release said.

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