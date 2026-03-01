SBI organizes CSR activities, donates vehicles and aid to schools in Assam

GUWAHATI: State Bank of India (SBI), Guwahati Circle reaffirming its steadfast commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), organized a significant event at its Local Head Office, Guwahati in the august presence of C.S Setty, chairman, SBI. The occasion was marked by the donation of one vehicle each to three prominent social organizations and financial assistance to five Govt. LP Schools working for the welfare of the needy and underprivileged.

The three organizations that received these vehicles include DESTINATION(NGO), SHISHU SAROTHI and AMBIKAGIRI MEMORIAL TRUST SOCIETY of Guwahati. The Bank also extended financial assistance to five Government LP Schools across Assam which includes Jyotikuchi LP School (Guwahati),198 No. Town Panigaon LP School (Nagaon), Baladmari Chah Began LP School (Goalpara), Barama Uttar Bazar LP School(Barama) and 175 No. Dhekiajuli Nagar Junior Basic School (Dhekiajuli) for infrastructure upgradation.

Addressing the gathering, C.S.Setty, chairman, SBI expressed that these contributions would empower the beneficiary organizations to expand their outreach and serve a large section of society, thereby fostering a more inclusive and equitable environment. He reiterated that SBI firmly believes in partnering with such institutions to build a brighter future for the less privileged and specially-abled sections of the society. Emphasizing the Bank’s philosophy, he stated that CSR lies at the core of SBI’s values. “It is not merely a policy, but a deep-rooted commitment that we take very seriously. Giving back to society is not just a responsibility but an opportunity to create a lasting and meaningful impact,” he remarked.

The programme was graced by the presence of Prabhas Bose, Chief General Manager, SBI, Guwahati Circle along with General Managers Amaresh Kumar Jha and Safal Tripathi and other senior officials of the Circle, stated a press release.

