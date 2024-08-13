SBI Staff Association celebrates golden jubilee at GMC auditorium hall in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The SBI Staff Association Thrift & Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Guwahati, celebrated its Golden Jubilee recently at the GMC auditorium hall in Bhangagarh. The event marked 50 years of the cooperative’s existence since its inception in 1974. The meeting was inaugurated by the senior vice president of AISBISF and general secretary of SBISA NE Circle, Pradip Kumar Baishya. Prominent personalities, including the general secretary of SBI Pensioners’ Association NE Circle, Bhupen Chandra Kalita; president of SBISA NE Circle, Dibakar Chakraborty; and vice president of AISBISF, Shyamanta Konwar, attended the event and shared their views on the cooperative movement in Northeast. The meeting concluded with a speech by, chairman of the Cooperative, Ratul Talukdar.

