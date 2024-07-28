SBI Regional Office Tinsukia Hosts Mega SHG Meet and Awareness Camp at TDA Cultural Centre

TINSUKIA : A mega SHG meet-cum-awareness camp was organized by State Bank of India Regional Office Tinsukia at TDA Cultural Centre on Thursday wherein a total of 70 Self Help Groups amounting to Rs 2.50 crore and 50 Swayam Siddha Beneficiaries amounting to Rs 60.00 lakhs were handed over sanction letters by S Radhakrishnan, Chief General Manager, SBI Local Head Office Guwahati. Also present in the meeting were Amit Kumar, Deputy General Manager, SBI Dibrugarh Module and Vikal Sharma, Assistant General Manager, Tinsukia Region.

