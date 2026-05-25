SBI Staff Federation Calls Off Two-Day Strike After ‘Positive’ Talks with Management

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All India State Bank of India (SBI) Staff Federation has announced the deferment of its proposed two-day work stoppage scheduled for May 25 and 26, 2026, following a series of bilateral discussions with the bank management. The federation had earlier informed through a press briefing held on May 7, 2026, that employees had been carrying out protest programmes since May 2, as part of their charter of demands. As part of the agitation, SBI employees had initially decided to observe a two-day work abstention on May 25 and 26, 2026. However, the organisation stated that continuous dialogue with the bank authorities resulted in a positive and constructive response. Following these developments, the proposed strike has been kept in abeyance for the time being. Accordingly, normal banking operations will continue at all State Bank of India branches on May 25 and 26, 2026, as on any other working day.

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