State Bank of India (SBI) employees announce bank strike on May 25 and 26

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Employees of the State Bank of India (SBI) have announced a two-day nationwide bank strike on May 25 and 26, 2026, demanding the immediate resolution of several long-pending issues related to staffing, security and working conditions.

According to the employees’ association, the decision to go on strike was taken after prolonged discussions and repeated appeals to the authorities allegedly failed to yield any concrete action on key demands.

Among the major demands raised by the association are immediate recruitment for messenger posts, deployment of armed security guards in banks to strengthen safety measures, and adequate staffing to ensure smooth banking operations across branches. The employees have also strongly opposed the outsourcing of permanent posts and called for an end to the practice.

The association stated that the unresolved issues are not limited to employee welfare alone, but are also affecting customer service, operational efficiency and the overall security of banking institutions. It further stated that staff shortages and inadequate security arrangements have increased pressure on existing employees and affected the functioning of branches in various regions.

The association has appealed to bank employees and the general public to extend support and cooperation during the two-day strike programme to make the agitation successful.

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