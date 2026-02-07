Golaghat scheduled caste students’ union stages protest over pending demands

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The All Golaghat District Scheduled Caste Students' Union carried out a massive protest rally at Golaghat town's General Field on Thursday evening demanding resolution of various issues.

Talking to the media, the President and Secretary, Pronab Protim Das and Indra Prasad Das respectively, said that every government had proven to be neglectful and deceptive in addressing the issues of the scheduled caste community. They said that the current BJP-led government was attempting to annihilate the scheduled caste community socially, economically, and politically.

Providing the Dergaon assembly constituency, once reserved for scheduled castes, as a prime example, they said that despite repeated protests, no action had been taken and that the community continued to suffer from landlessness, lack of land rights, and deteriorated infrastructure.

They further said, "The BJP government claims to have brought development, but it's absent in scheduled caste villages. The community has been denied land pattas and their problems are being ignored."

The organization demanded regularization of student scholarships, proper utilization of funds allocated for scheduled castes, prevention of erosion and rehabilitation of affected communities, land pattas for landless individuals, and action against those obtaining fake scheduled caste certificates. It warned that the community would protest and fight for their rights if these demands were not met before the upcoming election.

