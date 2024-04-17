SC lauds Rlys for implementation of ‘Kavach’ HDN & HUN routes in NF Railway

GUWAHATI: The Supreme Court of India, on April 15, 2024, appreciated the initiatives by Indian Railways for the implementation of 'Kavach', an indigenous automatic train protection system in trains.

The Supreme Court stated that the Union of India/Indian Railways have initiated multiple steps towards bettering the anti-collision system in the trains, such as the installation of a safety system, improving the quality of tracks, training and sensitization of staff, reforms in maintenance practices, and the implementation of the Kavach System.

'Kavach' is an indigenous automatic train protection system developed by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in collaboration with the Indian industry to boost safety in train operations. It is a state-of-the-art electronic system that meets Safety Integrity Level 4 standards. KAVACH is meant to provide protection by preventing trains from passing the signal at Danger (Red) and avoiding collisions. It activates the train braking system automatically if the driver fails to control the train as per the speed restrictions. In addition, it prevents collisions between two locomotives equipped with a functional KAVACH system. 'Kavach' is one of the cheapest, Safety Integrity Level 4 (SIL-4) certified technologies, with a probability of error of 1 in 10,000 years. Also, it opens avenues for the export of this indigenous technology to railways. The maximum portion of railway traffic is carried on Indian Railway High Density Network (HDN) and Highly Used Network (HUN) routes. To transport this traffic safely, KAVACH works are being taken up in a focused manner on a priority basis.

The High-Density Network (HDN) and Highly Used Network (HUN) routes over N.F. Railway have been identified for implementation of Kavach. This indigenously developed train protection system has been planned to be commissioned in around 1966 along a route kilometre of length up to Dibrugarh from Malda Town, a press release said.

Also Read: UTS ticket through ‘dynamic QR’ started as a pilot project in NF Railway (sentinelassam.com)