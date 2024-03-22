UTS ticket through ‘dynamic QR’ started as a pilot project in NF Railway

GUWAHATI: For the first time in N. F. Railway, train tickets over the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) were generated through dynamic QR at Guwahati Railway Station.

This process is being rolled out across all the railway zones of the country, and passengers are finding it convenient to grab their tickets through UTS. This is a part of the digitization initiative with a view to promoting the three C’s: contactless ticketing, cashless transactions, and customer convenience and experience while booking tickets.

Generating UTS tickets through dynamic QR is aimed at eliminating the present cumbersome procedure of using UPI through a virtual payment address (VPA). Previously, passengers had to share their UPI ID with the on-duty booking clerk to generate a link in their VPA application. After that, using the link in the VPA application, the passenger was able to pay the ticket amount. On confirmation of payment in the booking system, a ticket was generated for the passenger.

The new procedure of generating tickets through dynamic QR was rolled out with a view to enhancing efficiency in booking and purchasing unreserved tickets, reducing long queues at ticket counters, and encouraging users to shift to a digital booking procedure, a press release said.

