School student drowns in Brahmaputra river in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a heartbreaking incident, a child lost his life after he went for a swim in the Brahmaputra river with his friends. The victim was identified as Injamul Haque residing in the Ananda Nagar locality of Noonmati.

According to sources, Injamul Haque and two of his friends went for a swim in the Brahmaputra River on Wednesday. The students of Class IX of the Noonmati Sankar Madhav School had received the final exam results and were celebrating their good results. They went for a swim at the Sunsali Ghat when he went missing

Family members informed Noonmati Police after noticing his clothes near the water. Police arrived at the spot and initiated an investigation. The SDRF was also called in and they later recovered the dead body of Injamul Haque from the river. The police officials questioned the other two school students regarding the matter.

