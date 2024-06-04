School timings back to normal from today in Kamrup Metropolitan district

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Inspector of Schools for the Kamrup Metropolitan District has ordered the resumption of normal timings for schools in the district as per the direction of the District Commissioner with effect from June 4.

The letter to the heads of the schools mentioned, “As per the direction of the District Commissioner, Kamrup (Metropolitan) you are hereby informed that the previous order vide No. SSA/KAM(M)/TT/Dispatch/40/1287 dtd. 22/05/2024 issued regarding school timing is hereby withdrawn and the schools will start functioning at normal timing as per the academic calendar with effect from 4th June 2024.”

