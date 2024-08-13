Schoolgirl molested by unidentified miscreants, complain lodged in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A disturbing incident of molestation has been reported in Guwahati’s Hengrabari area, where a schoolgirl was allegedly targeted by unidentified miscreants on Monday. The victim, a student of Hengrabari Senior Secondary School, was attacked while returning home from school. According to reports, the assailants targeted the girl’s private parts, but fled the scene when she screamed for help. The victim’s family has lodged a complaint with Dispur police, urging immediate action to apprehend the culprits.

Also read: Assam: Doctor arrested over alleged molestation charge in Lakhimpur district (sentinelassam.com)