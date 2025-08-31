Schools under Kamrup (M) to resume regular hours from September 1

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The District Elementary Education Officer-cum-District Mission Coordinator of Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA), Kamrup (M), has directed that all government, provincialized, and private schools functioning under Kamrup (M) district will follow normal school timings with effect from September 1, 2025.

The order, issued after a discussion with the District Commissioner, further advised precautionary measures for schools in case of excessive heat.

Principals, Headmasters, and Head Teachers have been instructed to conduct morning assemblies inside classrooms and to ensure that students drink sufficient water, with adequate drinking water facilities provided inside school premises.

