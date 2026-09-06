Scooter rider killed as truck makes sudden U-turn near Guwahati ISBT, probe on

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A scooter rider was killed after a goods truck collided with the two-wheeler at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Guwahati late on Friday night.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred when the truck, bearing registration number AS 01 NC 5345, allegedly made a sudden U-turn and hit a scooter bearing registration number KR 02 LB 4750. The rider died on the spot. Local residents alleged that the truck driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances of the collision and verify the allegation.

The identity of the deceased had not been ascertained till the filing of this report.

The accident occurred amid public concern over road safety following a recent fatal mishap at Khetri in Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati, in which seven people were killed.

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