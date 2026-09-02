Accident Reported on NH-27 Near Khetri Amid Protests Over Potholes

Guwahati: Today, around noon a road accident was reported at Dhupguri near Khetri, on the outskirts of Guwahati. The latest accident was reportedly caused by a large pothole on the highway.

As per reports, a vehicle bearing registration number AS 21 L 0424 was travelling from Guwahati towards Jagiroad when its driver suddenly applied the brakes to avoid the pothole. Another vehicle, AS 02 AX 0884, travelling in the same direction, subsequently crashed into it from behind.

Both vehicles sustained damage, but no injuries or casualties were reported.

People of that said several accidents occur daily because of the deteriorating condition of the highway. A freight truck had recently overturned after hitting the same pothole, while a fatal accident last Sunday claimed seven lives.

Following protests, the district administration gave the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) seven days to repair the damaged stretch. People of that area and several organisations have also demanded that toll collection be suspended until the road is restored.