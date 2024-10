Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: A road accident occurred near Narangi Anchalik Mahavidyalaya in Guwahati on Tuesday, leaving two students severely injured. The incident took place when speeding scooty (AS 01 FW 3139) hit the two students as they were trying to cross the road. Local residents sprang into action, rushing the injured students to the hospital. Police investigation into the incident is underway.

Also Read: Assam Police Sub Inspector Succumbs to Injuries After Accident