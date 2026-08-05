Search for Missing Assam Police Constable in Brahmaputra Enters Second Day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The search for an Assam Police constable, suspected to have jumped into the Brahmaputra from the Saraighat Bridge, entered its second day on Tuesday, with rescue teams still unable to trace him.

The missing constable was identified as Champak Deka, a resident of Baihata Chariali and a member of the 17th Assam Police Battalion. He had been posted on security duty at the BJP state headquarters in Guwahati. Police said the search team found no trace of the constable on Monday. Deka’s two-wheeler was parked near the Saraighat Bridge, and his personal documents were also recovered from the spot, prompting suspicion that he may have jumped to the river.

Following the incident, personnel from the River Police and the State Disaster Response Force launched a search operation in the Brahmaputra. Despite extensive efforts on Monday, no trace of the constable was found.

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