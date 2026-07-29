Assam: Search on for 15-year-old swept away by Brahmaputra in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A 15-year-old Class 10 student has gone missing in the Brahmaputra river in Dibrugarh while bathing with his friends. The missing teenager has been identified as Uddipta Gogoi, a resident of Rose Gali in Dibrugarh.

According to available information, Uddipta had gone to Mohanaghat on Tuesday afternoon along with his friends. According to his friend's father, the incident occurred when the boys entered the river to take a bath amid the rising water level of the Brahmaputra. Uddipta was reportedly swept away by the strong current and has remained missing since.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have launched a search operation.

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