Search teams recover fourth victim in Kharghuli Brahmaputra drowning tragedy

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Search operations along the Brahmaputra at Kharghuli in Guwahati led to the recovery of the fourth body linked to the drowning incident that occurred earlier this month. Rescuers located the body of Abhijit, aged 21, a resident of Uzan Bazaar and son of Kamal Choudhury, bringing the confirmed death toll in the incident to four.

Teams had recovered another victim, Sagar Gautam of Gurugram in Haryana, a day earlier after his body was spotted near the intake area of the ICA Water Project under the JICA scheme. Prior to that, the remains of Ronak Chadak from Bongaigaon and Pratap Rai, 18, from Biswanath Chariali had been found during extended search efforts.

