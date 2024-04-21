SEBA Assam issued notification regarding withheld results

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A notification issued by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) mentioned that the results of some students were withheld for multiple reasons. It also gave the necessary instructions regarding how these students could get their results.

The notification mentioned that the results could be withheld for registration anomalies. Provisional admit cards were issued to some candidates who filled out forms for appearing in the HSLC Examination in 2024. Such candidates will have to submit applications along with the original registration card and admit card duly forwarded by the principal, headmaster, or headmistress of the school after seven days from the date of the declaration of the results, if required.

For students whose results were withheld for other reasons, they will have to appear before the Clearance Committee of Examination, SEBA, for a personal hearing with a letter of identification from the heads of the concerned schools after seven days from the date of the declaration of results. They will also bring their original admission card and registration card with them.

It also mentioned that withheld results, if not claimed within four months from the date of the declaration of results, shall be automatically cancelled. It is further notified that applications for correction of the certificate-cum-marks sheet other than marks, if any, shall be submitted through the concerned heads of institution within 30 days from the date of the declaration of results.

All papers and applications relating to withheld cases and cases of non-receipt of mark sheets, etc. shall be submitted to the receipt counter of SEBA, where a receipt will be issued. Results of such cases and a corrected certificate-cum-mark sheet can be obtained from the Office of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, within 30 days from the date of submission of the application on production of the board's receipt and an authority letter from the head of the institution concerned.

Lastly, results withheld for other reasons, if any, shall be subject to inquiry and clearance by the concerned committee of the Board.

