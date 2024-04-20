Assam HSLC Result 2024: Check SEBA 10th Results, Official Website, Direct Link and more

GUWAHATI: In 2024, the Assam HSLC exams took place from February 16 to March 4 at multiple test centres throughout the state. Over 4 lakh students participated in the Assam Class 10 board examination in the state this year.
Students are advised to have their Assam HSLC Hall ticket 2024 at hand to verify their board results.
Assam Board Result 2024:
Officials from the Assam Board will be releasing the Assam Board 10th results 2024 today. Students who participated in this year's Assam SEBA board exams can refer to the following steps to learn how to access their Assam class 10th result 2024 on the official website.
Assam 10th Result 2024: Date and Time
The Assam Board 10th Result 2024 will be released by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, on April 20, 2024. The results will be available from 10:30 AM onwards. Students who took the SEBA Assam Class 10 examination can check their results on the official websites sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in.
Assam Board Result 2024: How to Check HSLC result online
According to the official notification for Assam HSLC Result 2024, the board has set up two links for students to view their results. To access their scores, students need to input their roll number and name on the login page.
Here’s a brief summary of the steps to check the SEBA HSLC Result 2024:
1. Go to the official SEBA website at site.sebaonline.org.
2. Find and click on the “Results” tab on the homepage.
3. Select the “HSLC/AHM Results 2024” link.
4. Enter your board roll number and captcha in the required fields.
5. Your SEBA HSLC Result 2024 will be displayed.
6. Download and save your SEBA mark sheet for future use.
Assam Board Result 2024: Check Result through SMS
Additionally, you can also check your Assam HSLC Result 2024 through SMS service. Below are the steps on how to check your Assam HSLC results 2024 via SMS:
1. Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.
2. Compose a new message: `ASSAM10_Roll Number`.
3. Send this message to `56263`.
4. You will receive your SEBA HSLC result 2024 on your phone shortly after.
Assam Board Result 2024: Important Links
Here are the important links to access your Assam SEBA 10th Result 2024:
sebaonline.org
resultsassam.nic.in
assamonline.in
assamresult.in.
Assam Board Result 2024: FAQs
1. When is Assam HSLC Result 2024 releasing?
- The Assam Board 10th Result 2024 will be released by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, on April 20, 2024.
2. What are the official websites to check Assam Board 10th Result 2024?
- Students can access sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in to check their HSLC results 2024.
3. What was the pass percentage of Assam HSLC 10th Result last year?
- In 2023, the overall HSLC pass percentage was 72.69%.
