Assam HSLC Result 2024: Check SEBA 10th Results, Official Website, Direct Link and more

GUWAHATI: In 2024, the Assam HSLC exams took place from February 16 to March 4 at multiple test centres throughout the state. Over 4 lakh students participated in the Assam Class 10 board examination in the state this year.

Students are advised to have their Assam HSLC Hall ticket 2024 at hand to verify their board results.

Assam Board Result 2024:

Officials from the Assam Board will be releasing the Assam Board 10th results 2024 today. Students who participated in this year's Assam SEBA board exams can refer to the following steps to learn how to access their Assam class 10th result 2024 on the official website.