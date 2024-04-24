Second round of training undertaken for polling officials in Kamrup Metro

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The 2nd round of training for the polling officials for voting in the Kamrup Metropolitan election district was organized with a two-day schedule on April 22 and 23, respectively. The training was organized at the Dispir College, Gauhati Commerce College, and the Assam Engineering Institute. A total of 1,454 polling officials were present on Monday, while 1452 were present on Tuesday for the training. Voting takes place on May 7 in the Kamrup Metropolitian district.

