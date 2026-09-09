Second Singapore-Based Assamese Witness Appears in Zubeen Garg Death Probe, Testimony Incomplete

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Marking a new development in the Zubeen Garg death case, Susmita Goswami became the second Assamese resident of Singapore to record her statement before the fast-track court here on Tuesday.

Goswami was present at the yacht party in Singapore where the singer spent his final moments and is considered an eyewitness to the events surrounding his death. Her testimony is expected to be significant as the court examines the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death and the events that unfolded during the yacht party.

However, Goswami’s statement could not be completed on Tuesday. The court asked her to appear again on September 9 to continue recording her statement.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg Case: Parikshit Sharma Appears Before Fast-Track Court