Security beefed up ahead of Independence Day at Guwahati Railway Station

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With Independence Day just around the corner, the Guwahati Railway Station has stepped up security measures to prevent any untoward incident. A coordination meeting was held under the supervision of Assistant Security Commissioner (ASC) Guwahati, attended by OC GRP Guwahati, IPF GHY, and other officers and staff.

The meeting aimed to sensitize coolies, safai walas, and auto drivers against potential miscreant activities on August 15. A significant number of stakeholders attended the meeting, which was part of the security preparations for the upcoming national holiday.

In addition to the meeting, a thorough station check was conducted with the help of RPF dog squads to secure the station against anti-social elements.

