Semiconductor sector, infra in NE saw positive, real change since 2014: IITG Director

Guwahati: There have been real and positive changes in the semiconductor and education sectors and the development of infrastructure in the Northeast since 2014, IIT Guwahati Director, Prof Devendra Jalihal, said. Speaking to IANS, on the completion of 11 years of the Modi government, Prof Jalihal noted how there has been a boost in research and manufacturing in the Indian defence sector, creating more jobs and making India more self-reliant. "You know, there is a very positive and real change after the year 2014 when Modi took over as Prime Minister of our country. The changes are many and dramatic," Jalihal said. He mentioned how the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme led to revolutionizing the semiconductor sector.

"There is a very clear policy with financial support for this semiconductor sector. It started with the PLI for electronic assembly, leading now to design and make in India PLI, that is DPLI," the Director told. The big push given to the semiconductor assembly and test of what is called the OSAT industry and a semiconductor fab must be highlighted, he said, adding that it "will generate a large number of skilled jobs for the youth and start a semiconductor revolution in our country".

Jalihal also highlighted the Modi government's sharp focus on the infrastructure development of the Northeast. "The push given for rail, road, air, and waterways in the Northeast is truly transformational. This again has generated employment for the local youth, and it has prevented large-scale migration out of the Northeast," he said.

Further, the Director focused on enhancing the research and manufacturing in the Indian defence sector. "From being a net importer of armaments, this has the potential to turn India into an exporter of weapons and armaments," he said.

Jalihal also praised the Modi government for revolutionizing the education sector in the country with the New Education Policy (NEP) in higher education. Calling the policy "a great boon to the students", he noted that NEP enables pursuing two degrees simultaneously. "The education can be taken out at its own pace by the students. It enables lateral entry and multiple exits. It has enabled a credit bank and credit transfer. It has a great potential to turn Indians into real skilled manpower," Jalihal said. (IANS)

