Guwahati: Dr Devendra Jalihal Appointed Director of IITG

GUWAHATI: Dr Devendra Jalihal has been appointed as the new director of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati. This announcement came from the Union Education Ministry. Six Indian Institutes of Technology located in different parts of the country got new directors through this order released recently.

Dr Devendra Jalihal who has been appointed as the director of the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati was previously working with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. He was a Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at the institution and has recently taken charge as the director.

Apart from IIT Guwahati, five other IITs will also have their new directors. These institutions are IIT Kanpur, IIT Goa, IIT BHU, IIT Jodhpur, and IIT Dhanbad. Manindra Agrawal has been appointed as director of IIT Kanpur. Sukumar Mishra for IIT Dhanbad, Avinash Agarwal for IIT Jodhpur, Dhirendra S. Katti for Goa and Amit Patra for IIT BHU.