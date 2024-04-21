Guwahati: Dr Devendra Jalihal Appointed Director of IITG

GUWAHATI: Dr Devendra Jalihal has been appointed as the new director of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati. This announcement came from the Union Education Ministry. Six Indian Institutes of Technology located in different parts of the country got new directors through this order released recently.
Dr Devendra Jalihal who has been appointed as the director of the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati was previously working with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. He was a Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at the institution and has recently taken charge as the director.
Apart from IIT Guwahati, five other IITs will also have their new directors. These institutions are IIT Kanpur, IIT Goa, IIT BHU, IIT Jodhpur, and IIT Dhanbad. Manindra Agrawal has been appointed as director of IIT Kanpur. Sukumar Mishra for IIT Dhanbad, Avinash Agarwal for IIT Jodhpur, Dhirendra S. Katti for Goa and Amit Patra for IIT BHU.
Manindra Agarwal, the newly appointed director of IIT Kanpur, was previously a professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the same university. In 2013, he was also presented the prestigious Padma Shri award by the Government of India.
The new director of IIT-Dhanbad, Sukumar Mishra was a professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Delhi. Amit Patra was named the director of IIT BHU and previously held the position of Deputy Director at IIT Kharagpur. Dhirendra S Katti, the new director of IIT-Goa, was a professor at IIT-Kanpur in the Biological Sciences and Bio-Engineering Department. Before joining the Biological Sciences and Bio-Engineering Department in April 2004, he held positions as an assistant professor (tenure track) at the University of Virginia and an assistant professor (research track) at Drexel University in the USA.