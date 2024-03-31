Seminar on innovations in science and technology held at Assam downtown University

GUWAHATI: A one-day national seminar on ‘Recent Breakthroughs and Innovations in Science and Technology 2024’ was organized by Assam downtown University with the Assam Science Society on March 30, 2024, at the university campus. Officially, it was the 68th Annual Technical Session of the Assam Science Society, hosted by the Assam Society, AdtU chapter, a prestigious one.

The seminar was inaugurated by Kutubuddin Ahmed, working president of the of the Assam Science Society. The keynote talk was given by Dr. Prashant Goswami, Bhatnagar awardee and former director, CSIR NISTDS, Pusa, New Delhi.

His topic was Emerging Trends in Science and Technology: A Panoramic View. In the seminar, the total abstracts presented were 114, including 46 oral presentations. The seminar was concluded with prize distribution and a valedictory function, a press release said.

Also Read: JNC, Pasighat inks ‘collaborative’ MoU with Assam Downtown University (sentinelassam.com)