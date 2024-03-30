JNC, Pasighat inks ‘collaborative’ MoU with Assam Downtown University

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Jawaharlal Nehru College at Pasighat, in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Assam Downtown University (AdtU), for collaborative academic research. The pact was signed at its opulent campus in Assam on Thursday, officials from the district informed on Friday. The college was represented by vice principal Dr Leki Sitang and Assistant Professor Hari Loyi.

Dr Sitang, who signed the MoU on behalf of JNC, said that the MoU is targeted to create a conducive ecosystem of research and academics where both institutions can grow in a symbiotic relationship. “The MoU will benefit both the institutions in terms of knowledge pool and intellectual resources sharing,” he said.

AdtU Vice Chancellor Dr N C Talukdar said that the strength of a university is in integrating research and academics. “Such MoUs between inter-state institutions will pave the way to strengthening the environment of research and academics in the entire northeast region through collaborative efforts in resource mapping and complementary logistics sharing,” he said. Such MoU will provide the partner institutions access to the otherwise inaccessible resources, both natural and intellectual, he added.

