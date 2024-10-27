Seminar on protection and dissemination classical language held at Guwahati Press Club

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Official Language Act, 1960, provides for the use of Assamese language in government orders, notifications, laws and other official correspondence, etc., but its use is not seen in practice. Again, the Assamese Language Teaching Act, 2020, requires all schools in Assam to provide Assamese language teaching facilities, although the said facility is not yet available in these schools.

Recently, the central government has recognized the Assamese language as a classical language. But still, this assuming language is facing different sets, and in order to give proper protection and good dissemination of this classical language, a seminar was organized at the Guwahati Press Club on October 26, where various prominent persons of the society—Mayur Bora, Rajdeep Bailung, Rajesh Kakati, and others—expressed their views and suggestions. The said meeting was started with a Borgeet performed by Diganta Bhagwati, and a new Assamese song, “More Bhasha, More Jononi,” composed and sung by Sandeep Chamaria, was also launched in the said meeting.

In this programme , a committee, namely “Assam Bhasha Suraksha Samiti,” was also constituted, where prominent poet Nilim Kumar was selected as president and Sandeep Chamaria as the secretary of the said organization and other members were also included in the said newly constituted committee.

Also Read: Dima Hasao District Plans Bhasa Gaurav Utsav to Celebrate Assamese Classical Language Status and Honor Literary Contributions