Dima Hasao District Plans Bhasa Gaurav Utsav to Celebrate Assamese Classical Language Status and Honor Literary Contributions

Haflong: A meeting was held at the DC conference hall to discuss the observance of Bharat Gaurav Utsav on Tuesday.

The Union Cabinet recently approved the conferment of Classical Language status to Assamese, recognizing its historical significance alongside Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, and Bengali languages. Considering this historic achievement, the district will be observing “Bhasa Gaurav Saptah” from November 3 to November 9.

The Bhasa Gaurav Utsav aims to honour the contributions of Assamese writers and scholars whose work has shaped the language since the 4th century AD. Various activities will be undertaken throughout the week to celebrate and recognize their invaluable contributions. These activities include hosting events in schools, colleges, and public offices to honour the contributions of Assamese writers and scholars through debates, quiz, group discussions, and essay-writing competitions. These events will be conducted in the mother tongue to give impetus to local languages.

Furthermore, the celebration aims to emphasize the significance of local languages and the contributions of their scholars, particularly in scheduled areas, and to make resolutions for the inclusion of these languages in the curriculum.

As part of the Bhasa Gaurav Utsav, a letter of gratitude to the Prime Minister will be signed by different organizations in their official capacity and individuals across the state. This letter will be forwarded to the PMO, and the proforma for the same will be shared by the district administration in due course of time.

The upcoming Bhasa Gaurav Utsav holds great significance for the community, and it is time for all to come together to celebrate the rich language and literary heritage of Assam.

In October 2024, the Indian government granted classical language status to five additional languages: Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali. This decision brings the total number of classical languages in India to eleven, joining Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia. The move represents a significant step in recognizing and preserving the country’s rich linguistic heritage.

The meeting was attended by esteemed community members, including District Commissioner Simanta Kr. Das, ADC Sangeeta Devi, Assistant Commissioner Mithinga Daimari, the Principal of Haflong Govt. College/Maibang Degree College, and the President/Secretary of Assam Sahitya Sabha/Dimasa Sahitya Sabha/Hmar Sahitya Sabha, among others.

