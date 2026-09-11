Senior citizen found dead in car outside DCP office in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A senior citizen was found dead inside his car in front of the DCP (W) office at Jalukbari on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Neb Prasad Yadav, a resident of Rehabari.

According to DCP (W) Bolin Deori, police noticed the vehicle at around 10 pm and found Yadav unresponsive inside it. He was subsequently taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Preliminary information suggested that Yadav might have fallen ill while driving and subsequently died inside the vehicle. The car was found with its engine and air-conditioning running.

The exact circumstances surrounding his death were yet to be established, and police continued their investigation.

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