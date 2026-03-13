Guwahati: Eminent sports journalist Prema Dhar Sarma passes away

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Eminent journalist and a pioneer of sports journalism in Assam, Prema Dhar Sarma, passed away following a prolonged illness in Guwahati on Thursday evening. He was 87. Sarma is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter, and a host of relatives.

Sarma, who retired from Dainik Asom as Deputy Editor (Sports), served as President of the Assam Sports Journalists' Association and Treasurer of the Sports Journalists Federation of India. He also represented India at several congresses of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). In 1992, he participated in the Rio Earth Summit 1992 held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Apart from journalism, Sarma was closely associated with several sports organisations in the state. He served as a Vice President of the Assam Olympic Association during his long and distinguished career as a sports organiser.

He was also a familiar voice in the commentary box of All India Radio during the prestigious Bharat Ratna Lokapriya Bordoloi Trophy football tournament for many years.

The Assam Sports Journalists' Association expressed deep anguish over his demise, stating that the void created by his passing will be difficult to fill. Several organisations, including the Guwahati Sports Association, All Assam Sports Pensioners Association, Pulin Das Memorial Committee and Guwahati Tennis Association also condoled his death and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

