SERI-BEST 2026 explores commercial potential of sericulture by-products

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The national meet SERI-BEST 2026 brought together researchers, scientists, entrepreneurs and industry stakeholders to explore the sustainable utilisation and commercial potential of sericulture by-products.

Organised by the Central Muga Eri Research and Training Institute (CMER&TI), Jorhat, under the Central Silk Board, the meet focused on entrepreneurship and sustainable technologies.

Assam Handloom, Textiles and Sericulture Minister Biswajit Daimary, who attended the inaugural session, highlighted the potential of the state's traditional Muga and Eri silk sectors. He stressed the need to explore economic opportunities beyond conventional silk production through innovative technologies and entrepreneurship.

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