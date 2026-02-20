Serve all without discrimination: Assam CM to MLAs

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: On the last day of the last Assembly Session of this term of the government, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to the members of the august House not to discriminate against the public irrespective of their political loyalties, as defeat and winning are part of politics.

The Chief said he has completed 25 years as an MLA from the Jalukbari Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC). "From my experience, I want to inform you that I fought my first election in 1996 and lost the battle of the ballot by 17,000 votes. In the next election in 2001, I won with a margin of 10,000 votes. I won elections by a margin of 42,468 in 2006, a huge margin of 77,403 in 2011, and the margin increased to 85,935 in 2016 and 101,000 in 2021."

He said, "Those who voted against you aren't your enemies. You need to extend services to all, and then only you will gain acceptance of all. Regardless of win or defeat, keep serving the people."

