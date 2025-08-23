Service benefits extended to teachers regularized under Special Recruitment Drive (SRD)

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In a significant move aimed at addressing long-pending demands, the Assam Government has extended key service benefits to teachers regularized under the Special Recruitment Drive (SRD) in Secondary Schools.

According to a notification issued by the Department of School Education, the services of SRD teachers will now be treated as per other regular teachers in several aspects.

As per new provision, the past service rendered by SRD teachers will be counted for granting transfers under the Teacher Transfer Act and Rules. The SRD teachers will be eligible for both mutual transfers within the same category and single transfers with posts, as the posts allotted to them are personal in nature. The teachers regularized under the SRD will now be eligible for promotion as Headmasters and Principals of Secondary, Higher Secondary, and Senior Secondary Schools, provided they meet the required norms under the Assam Secondary Education Service Rules of 2018 and 2020.

Also Read: Assam government returns land of Auniati Satra acquired through 1959 Act

Also Watch: