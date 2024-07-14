Guwahati: Services of special train between Guwahati and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra extended

To benefit waiting list passengers on this route

GUWAHATI: It has been decided to continue the service of the special train between Guwahati and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra for six trips in both directions to clear the extra rush of passengers. The special train will run as per its existing days of service, timings, stoppages, and revised composition.

Accordingly, special train No. 04679 (Guwahati – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra) will continue with its services on Monday, 15th, 22nd July, 12th, 19th, 26th August and 2nd September, 2024. The train will depart from Guwahati at 23:20 hours on Monday to reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 20:45 hours on Wednesday. Similarly, special train No. 04680 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Guwahati) will continue with its services on Friday, 12th, 19th July, 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th August, 2024. The train will depart from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Karta at 21:30 hours on Friday to reach Guwahati at 19:10 hours on Sunday. The train will have 18 sleeper coaches, 2 general coaches, 1 AC-2 tier cum AC-3 tier coach.

During its both-way journey, the special train will run via Goalpara Town, New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, Khagaria, Barauni, Chappra, Gorakhpur, Gonda, Bareily, Saharanpur, Ambala Cantt, Jalandhar Cantt, and Jammu Tawi stations. The details of the stoppages and timings of this train are available on the IRCTC website and are also being notified on the social media platforms of N.F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey, a press release said.

