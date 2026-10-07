Seva Sankalp Abhiyan Camps Serve 767 Beneficiaries in Kamrup-Metro

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As many as 767 beneficiaries availed healthcare and allied services at two Health and Wellness Camps organised in Kamrup Metropolitan district on Tuesday under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

Of the total, 510 beneficiaries received services at the camp held at TRYCEM Hall, Sonapur, under Dimoria Development Block, while 257 benefited from the Urban Health and Wellness Camp organised at the Directorate of Town and Country Planning premises under Ward No. 48 in Guwahati.

Dimoria MLA Dr Tapan Das inaugurated the Sonapur camp. Kamrup Metro District Commissioner Swapneel Paul also visited the camp, reviewed the services and interacted with beneficiaries and healthcare providers.

Specialist doctors from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) provided medical services at both camps. The facilities included screening for non-communicable diseases, tuberculosis and HIV, along with counselling on mental health, family planning, nutrition, healthy lifestyles and disease prevention. Yoga demonstrations were also held.

The camps facilitated AB-PMJAY card registration and e-KYC, birth and death registration, Unique Disability ID services, laboratory investigations and free distribution of medicines. Beneficiaries requiring specialised treatment were referred to higher health facilities.

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