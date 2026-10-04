Assam: Health camp held in Nalbari under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A health and wellness camp was organised at the Pachim Nalbari Block Development Office under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, a series of special programmes being conducted in Assam and across the country to mark 25 years of public service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The camp was organised by the Health Department of the Assam Government, with specialist doctors from various departments in attendance. Free medicines, laboratory tests, health check-ups, and medical consultations were provided to the people.

As part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, one-time financial assistance cheques were also formally distributed to 11 ASHA workers during the programme.

Tihu MLA Chandramohan Patowary attended the event as the chief guest.

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