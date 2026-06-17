Two snatchers arrested, mobile phones recovered in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station apprehended two alleged snatchers following an operation based on specific intelligence inputs. The arrested individuals were identified as Raju Mallik, 26, and Samir Ali, 27, both residents of Gorchuk. During the operation, police recovered two mobile phones suspected to have been stolen in snatching incidents. Police also seized a scooty bearing registration number AS01GM6298, which was allegedly used in carrying out the crimes. Authorities initiated legal proceedings against the accused, while further investigation into the case remained in progress.

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