Seven Arrested in Guwahati as Police Seize Major Haul of Stolen Copper and Electronics

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Fatasil Ambari Police arrested seven persons in two separate theft cases and recovered a large quantity of stolen property, including copper wires, machinery, electronic items and other valuables.

In one operation, police arrested Ramjan Ali of Sipajhar, Mohan Rajbhar of Jyotikuchi, Rafikul Islam of Natun Basti and Aktarul Islam of Gorchuk in connection with a case of trespass and theft. Officers recovered and seized 42 kg of copper wires, 8 kg of AC copper wire, 29 kg of multi-coloured copper cable, three cutter machines, six water taps, two brass articles and a Lenovo laptop from their possession. A scooter allegedly used to transport the stolen goods was also seized. In a separate case, police apprehended Anuwar Ahmed, Sanjay Talukdar and Prahlad Kumar Sarkar on charges of theft. During the operation, the team recovered a water boiler compressor, an iron cutter machine, seven metres of wire, a motor, 5.7 kg of AC copper pipes and 11 kg of copper wires. Police said legal action had been initiated in both cases.

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