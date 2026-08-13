Basistha Police Bust Five-Member Theft Gang Active Across Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested a five-member theft gang allegedly involved in a series of thefts in Guwahati. The arrested accused, identified as Nang Roy Makdoh alias Sona and Roshan Momin alias Son from Byrnihat in Meghalaya, Sunil Boro alias King Kiring from Khetri, Nayan Das alias Jintu from Odalbakra and Kasim Ali from Kahilipara.

Police recovered four stolen mobile phones and a large quantity of electrical wires from their possession. According to police, the gang had allegedly been active in the city for several days and had caused concern among residents through their theft activities.

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