Seven-Day Bhupendra Sangeet Workshop in Guwahati Concludes with Call for Tolerance and Service

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A seven-day Bhupendra Sangeet workshop, organised by Suratirtha in collaboration with Pub Guwahati High School, concluded at the school premises in Jyotinagar. The workshop was organised in memory of Tripti Rekha Goswami and to mark the birth centenary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika. Around 80 students participated and received certificates at the valedictory function. The concluding ceremony was presided over by Suratirtha president Kunjalal Roy. Suratirtha vice-president and music director Avani Ranjan Pathak said the organisation had been working to promote music among students through workshops since its inception. Delivering the keynote address, noted singer Dr Anjan Jyoti Choudhury urged people to remain tolerant and extend help to those in distress. School headmistress Anandita Chakravarty, noted artiste Kanika Bhattacharya, advocate and artiste Chinmoy Choudhury, journalist Dipak Sharma, Dr Simanta Barkakati, Suratirtha general secretary Hiren Sharma and several other dignitaries attended the programme.

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