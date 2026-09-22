Seven Held in Guwahati for Theft of 150 Litres of Railway Diesel, Fuel Recovered

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested seven persons in connection with the alleged theft of around 150 litres of high-speed diesel (HSD) oil from a railway power car in Guwahati and recovered the stolen fuel.

The theft was reported on September 17 from the fuel tank of Power Car No. LWLRRM 181366, which was placed at Sick Line No. 2 in Guwahati. The RPF subsequently registered a case under Section 3(a) of the RP (UP) Act.

During enquiry and surveillance, an RPF team from Guwahati Post apprehended six persons near B Baruah Flyover on September 19. They were identified as Tojiram Begum, 40, Suresh Roy, 25, Gobind Kumar alias Chaddy, 22, Farukh Hussain, 19, Hirak Das, 21, and Bicky Basfor, 22.

The RPF later apprehended Dilip Kumar Poddar, 37, from his rented premises at Bhaskar Nagar. During the enquiry, police found that the stolen HSD oil had allegedly been disposed of to Poddar, who was identified as the receiver. The fuel was subsequently recovered from his possession.

The RPF seized 150 litres of HSD oil kept in four plastic gallons and valued at around Rs 14,250. A scooty bearing registration number AS-01-BT-0608 and two mobile phones were also seized.

After completion of legal formalities and medical examination, all seven accused, along with the seized articles, were produced before the SRM (1st Class), Guwahati, in connection with the case. Following the court's order, all seven were sent to judicial custody.

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