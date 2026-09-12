Seven Hospitalised as Major Fire Erupts at Kamakhya Nursery in Guwahati’s Maligaon

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: At least seven people were hospitalised after a major fire broke out at Kamakhya Nursery in the Maligaon area of Guwahati on Friday.

The blaze reportedly broke out following a short circuit in a generator and rapidly spread from the first floor to the third floor of the building, trapping several people inside and forcing them to make desperate attempts to escape.

In a dramatic escape, a teenage boy reportedly climbed down from a third-floor hotel window using a rope as flames spread through the building. In another incident, a man reportedly jumped from the third floor while trying to flee the fire. He sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

According to information available so far, seven people were admitted to hospitals following the incident.

The fire spread across multiple floors, causing panic among occupants and people in the surrounding area. Several individuals required assistance to get out of the building as the blaze intensified.

An emergency response was launched following the incident, with rescue efforts focused on evacuating people trapped inside the affected premises and preventing further casualties.

The exact extent of the damage and the condition of those hospitalised were not immediately known.

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